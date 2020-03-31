Country singer Kalie Shorr tests positive for COVID-19

Joining the growing list of celebrities that have contracted coronavirus, country music star Kalie Shorr on Monday announced that she has been tested positive for the virus.

The singer took to Twitter to share the information about her diagnosis.

"Despite being quarantined (except for a handful of trips for groceries) for three weeks, I managed to contract COVID 19. I'm feeling significantly better, but it's proof how dangerous and contagious this is. It's endlessly frustrating to see people not taking this seriously," she tweeted.