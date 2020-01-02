'Country first': #BoycottToofan trends on Twitter in response to Farhan Akthar's anti-CAA stand

Farhan Akthar who will be seen next in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan' shared his chiselled look on Thursday. However, rather than appreciating the actor for his immense dedication, #BoycottToofan began trending on Twitter.
The boycott was with respect to Farhan's support towards the anti-Citizenship Amendment Protests. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor was seen leading the protests at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.
Earlier, IAS officer Sanjay Dixit had also tweeted the names of Hindi film celebrities who either participated or supported the protests which also included Farhan. He urged people to boycott their movies.
"Farhan Akhtar's new movie "Toofan" is releasing soon. Pls remember what damage he did to our nation before watching his movie. Don't let ur money being used for Anti India and Anti Hindu activities. Teach this man a lesson," wrote a Twitter user.
Former BJP MP and actor Paresh Rawal who plays Farhan’s coach in the movie also shared the same poster. However, a user replied, "With all due respect to you Rawal ji, we are going to boycott this movie."
Here are some Twitter reactions:
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan" also features veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.
The project marks second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra, post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.
"Toofan" is co-produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. The film is scheduled to be released on October 2 this year.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)