'Country first': #BoycottToofan trends on Twitter in response to Farhan Akthar's anti-CAA stand

Farhan Akthar who will be seen next in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan' shared his chiselled look on Thursday. However, rather than appreciating the actor for his immense dedication, #BoycottToofan began trending on Twitter.

The boycott was with respect to Farhan's support towards the anti-Citizenship Amendment Protests. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor was seen leading the protests at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

Earlier, IAS officer Sanjay Dixit had also tweeted the names of Hindi film celebrities who either participated or supported the protests which also included Farhan. He urged people to boycott their movies.

"Farhan Akhtar's new movie "Toofan" is releasing soon. Pls remember what damage he did to our nation before watching his movie. Don't let ur money being used for Anti India and Anti Hindu activities. Teach this man a lesson," wrote a Twitter user.