Cost of Kareena Kapoor's handbag can pay for your MBA fees!

Kareena Kapoor has been busy with her professional and personal commitments colliding at the same time. From organising her son Taimur’s Christmas-themed birthday bash, to an epic family brunch and promoting her upcoming film, Bebo has her hands full.
That being said, the fashionista doesn’t have time for a fashion faux pass, and is always a step ahead when it comes to her stylish ensembles. Earlier this morning, Kareena was spotted with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport. Decked in their best of casual attire, the couple looked nothing less than red carpet ready as they sashayed in luxury.
However, it was Bebo’s larger than life bag that grabbed attention. Kareena carried a Hermès Birkin 35 Chocolate Brown Togo Leather Satchel that costs around 7.4 Lakh, enough to pay for ones MBA fees.
Meanwhile on work front, Kareena is gearing for her multi-starrer film Good Newwz, which also features Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Furthermore she will also be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Bebo will also star opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, and has also bagged a role in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer project Takht.
