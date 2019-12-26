Cost of Kareena Kapoor's handbag can pay for your MBA fees!

Kareena Kapoor has been busy with her professional and personal commitments colliding at the same time. From organising her son Taimur’s Christmas-themed birthday bash, to an epic family brunch and promoting her upcoming film, Bebo has her hands full.

That being said, the fashionista doesn’t have time for a fashion faux pass, and is always a step ahead when it comes to her stylish ensembles. Earlier this morning, Kareena was spotted with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport. Decked in their best of casual attire, the couple looked nothing less than red carpet ready as they sashayed in luxury.