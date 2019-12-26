Cost of Deepika Padukone's earrings can get 120 kilos of onions!

Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak has created a new wave of confidence and managed to arrest the attention of the viewers with its intriguing trailer and posters. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, is based on the life and struggles of an acid attack survivor based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. The most impactful trailer of the year leaves you worried about the rising crimes against women.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Deepika opened up about what drove her to say yes to the film immediately. “As far as the decision to do the film was concerned, it was instant. Even though I was looking at doing a film, last year when Meghna came and when I was lining up a bunch of meetings and I was meeting different writers and directors, Meghna was ideally aware that I would like to do something that is more contemporary, maybe a love story. At the same time, I also knew, looking at her last two films, she tends to do films that are meaningful. I was like sure but I would still like to take a meeting with Meghna Gulzar, of course,” she said.

Also starring Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.