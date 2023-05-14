Cooking Up A Storm With Pratik Sehajpal: People feel that I eat weird things only because I have vegan food

Pratik Sehajpal | Pic: Instagram/pratiksehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal created quite a stir when he participated in Bigg Boss 15. An extremely fit man, he attributes his being in shape to his vegan diet and regular workouts. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat about his diet and fitness fundas. Excerpts:

First thing I have when I wake up is: Jeera and methi dana ka water soaked overnight. In the morning, I boil the water, add lemon and the drink is ready. I follow it with my vegetable juice.

My dietary preferences: Completely vegetarian and I am a vegan. I try not to have dairy products, but sometimes I make an exception for yoghurt.

For breakfast: I have my smoothies, to which I add lots of healthy stuff like nuts, almond milk and plant protein.

Lunch is: Something which is high in protein but plant-based and vegan. I eat everything, but I find healthy alternatives because I really enjoy tasty food.

A must with my meals: I love to have dates.

My dinner is: Like my lunch. It is made at home and healthy. It has to have a source of protein which is plant-based.

My favourite dishes: I love rajma chawal, I love chole bhature, but I don’t have bhaturas (unless it is a cheat day) as they are made of maida. I relish momos and pizzas.

My favourite eating places: There are many, but I prefer home-cooked food mostly. I make an exception if I find a restaurant which serves healthy food, like Farmers Cafe and Earth Cafe. I like to eat healthy, gluten-free vegan stuff. Also, The Paleo Bakes has amazing cakes and desserts, which are very healthy, no grains, no sugar. I love it.

My favourite desserts are: Everything. But it has to be sugar-free and vegan. The Paleo Bakes’ desserts are my favourite, they are amazing.

My fitness regime: Sometimes I do intense workouts, I try to go 3 to 4 times a week to the gym despite my busy schedule and after doing heavy training I do acha khasa cardio. I am very disciplined when it comes to my diet, so what I’m not supposed to eat, I will not eat. I gave up eating non-vegetarian food four years ago and since then, I haven’t touched it. I have given up dairy products, so I don’t have milk and I don’t eat refined flour.

I can cook really well: So I cooked in the Bigg Boss house. I can cook everything, I can bake healthy stuff too.

My favourite cooks in the family: My mom and my nani cook amazing food. We have a cook at home but whenever mom/nani cook they make amazing food.

The weirdest food I have had: People feel that I eat weird things only because I have vegan food.

My favourite drink in summers: I love sugar-free Greek yoghurt lassi. I also love sugar-free nimbu pani.

Tips for readers: Please control your portion size. Eat smaller portions. Between two meals, at least keep a gap of two to three hours. And in that gap, don’t eat a single thing. Your insulin should not spike. And that’s when you will lose fat and build muscle. Besides following a regular eating routine, workout well too. Fit raho.

My favourite recipe: I make a healthy tasty smoothie.

Pratik’s recipe for a healthy smoothie

REPRESENTATIVE PIC | Pic: Pinterest

Ingredients:

1 scoop plant protein

250 ml almond or oat milk

Lots of ice

Handful of pine nuts/almonds/walnuts

Half a banana

Blueberries

2-3 dates

1 teaspoon chia seeds

Method:

Blend all the above ingredients and enjoy.