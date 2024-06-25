Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams 'Vile' Tweets Trolling Sonakshi Sinha- Zaheer Iqbal's Interfaith Marriage

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has reacted to the posts trolling Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's interfaith wedding. The couple had a registered marriage, accompanied by family and close friends on June 23. It was followed by a wedding reception at Bastian, Mumbai.

Supriya took to platform X, and slammed the trollers. "Two people in love, in a relationship for over 7 years get married. One expects an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages wishing them all the best for their future. But instead, they had to disable comments on their Instagram feed to avoid the hate that was being thrown their way."

She also wished the newly-married couple and further wrote, "Wish you both a marriage full of love, understanding and trust - something that the trolls know nothing about. To your happily ever after - Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. May God bless the vile toxic trolls too."

Sonakshi and Zaheer disabled comments when they posted wedding photos on social media. The pair married in a civil ceremony in front of their friends and family.

Before the ceremonies, Zaheer Iqbal's father, Iqbal Ratnasi, revealed to the Free Press Journal that the wedding would have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. He also stated that Sonakshi would not convert to Islam after the wedding.

He said, "It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage. She is not converting, and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts, and religion has no role to play whatsoever. I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for 7 years before being married in a Christian ceremony. They posted photos from their wedding, which have taken the internet by storm.

Many celebrities attended the wedding, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others.