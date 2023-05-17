 CONFIRMED! Makers to unveil Jr NTR's FIRST look from NTR 30 on his birthday eve
The actor’s first look from the film will be unveiled on May 19

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
The makers of Jr NTR's upcoming film NTR 30 are all set to officially unveil the actor's first look from the film on his birthday eve. The actor will turn a year older on May 20.

Coming in as the best news for millions of his fans, the actor’s official look from the film will be unveiled on May 19. As the look is expected to be intense and raw, there’s a lot of excitement amongst cine lovers for the big reveal.

Announcing the same, makers of NTR 30 shared a new poster of the film on social media on Wednesday and wrote, “'The sea is full of his stories 🌊...written in blood 🩸'#NTR30 first look on May 19th on the eve of @tarak9999's birthday."

The film is currently underway in Hyderabad and the makers of the film make it a point to share tiny sneak peaks about the film. A year back, the makers had dropped the film’s official motion poster which in no time went viral on the internet.

In the motion poster, Jr NTR was seen in a deadly avatar, wielding a sickle knife and an axe in the same.

Directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, the film is expected to be a visual extravaganza with an exciting storyline. NTR 30 also marks the reunion of Jr NTR and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The pan-India film is all set to hit the big screens on April 5, 2024.

Follow us on

