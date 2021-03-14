'Coming soon': Harbhajan Singh expecting second child with wife Geeta Basra; actress shares adorable pics

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra are expecting their second child together. The actress, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers and posted adorable pictures of their family.

In one of the pictures, Harbhajan's daughter Hinaya is seen kissing her mom's baby bump as the cricketer gushes over them. Another one shows the 4-year-old holding a t-shirt with the text 'Soon to be big sister' written on it.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Geeta wrote: "Coming soon.. July 2021."