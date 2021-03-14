'Coming soon': Harbhajan Singh expecting second child with wife Geeta Basra; actress shares adorable pics

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra are expecting their second child together. The actress, who celebrated her birthday on Saturday, took to her Instagram to share the news with her followers and posted adorable pictures of their family.
In one of the pictures, Harbhajan's daughter Hinaya is seen kissing her mom's baby bump as the cricketer gushes over them. Another one shows the 4-year-old holding a t-shirt with the text 'Soon to be big sister' written on it.
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Geeta wrote: "Coming soon.. July 2021."
The comments section of the post is currently flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans.
Reacting to the announcement, Suresh Raina dropped heart emojis.
Meanwhile, Bhavna Jasra commented: "The BEST NEWS ever !!! And one more July born in the family Choti along with Tia & me."
Priyanka Raina wrote, "Big big congratulations to you all."
Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh tied the knot in 2015. They were blessed with a daughter, Hinaya, in 2016.
During an interview, on being asked how is Harbhajan as a father, the actress had said, “He’s lovely! He’s a hands-on father, who dotes on his girl. I can’t say she’s a ‘daddy’s girl’ just yet. Sometimes she misses him when he’s not there. He loves changing her nappies, playing with her, watching films. Whatever time he’s lost out on while travelling, he makes up for it.”
