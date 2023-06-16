 Kapil Sharma's Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Opens Up On Suicide Attempt; Claims Live-In Partner Threatened To File Rape Case, Ran Sex Racket
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image

Comedian Tirthanand Rao, who was recently all over the news for drinking poison live on Facebook and tried to end his life, has finally broken silence on his suicide attempt. In his live video, he had accused a woman with whom he was staying for some time now, of mentally torturing him and forcing him to take the extreme step.

Rao's friends rushed him to the hospital as soon as they saw his video and the poison was then washed out of his body by the doctors.

The comedian, who is now recovering, said that he is ashamed of his act and went on to say that he was helpless as his live-in partner was harassing him and forcing him to get married.

Tirthanand Rao opens up on suicide attempt

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Rao claimed that the woman he was living with, named Parveen Bano, ran a sex racket and even threatened to file a rape case against him if he refused to get married to her.

He went on to say that he was not aware of Bano's work earlier, but got to know that she was habitual offender only after he began living with her.

"I met Parveen in 2022 and she had said that her husband had died back in 2013. She has two daughters, and I later found out that one of them was a drug peddler," he said.

He even claimed that Parveen's behaviour began changing after they started living together, and once, she even smashed an alcohol bottle on his head after getting drunk.

Rao said that Parveen even interfered with his work and would take away all the money that he would earn, due to which he was in a debt of over Rs 3 lakh.

Tirthanand Rao had attempted suicide earlier too

Rao said that Parveen had also lodged a complaint against him after he refused to get married, and said that she will withdraw it if he agrees for a court marriage.

"While she went out of the house for some time, I decided to end my life, as it was better to die than to marry her," he said.

This was not the first time that Rao had tried to end his life. Back in 2021 too, he had tried to kill himself after going live on Facebook.

