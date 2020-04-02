Comedian Kapil Sharma receives heartwarming birthday wishes from celebs and fans

As comedian Kapil Sharma ringed in his 39th birthday on Thursday, birthday wishes poured in for him from all corners. One of the firsts to extend a heartwarming birthday wish was actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha.

The 74-year-old star took to Twitter to share his birthday wish where he also talked of how "blessed" the comedian is for having the "extraordinary gift of the gab and splendid sense of humour." "Many happy returns of the day for an extremely talented, outstanding stand-up comedian, TV host, actor, producer #KapilSharma. He is one of the most popular & admired personalities of the TV industry," he added.