Comedian Amit Tandon to make his acting debut soon with a dramedy

Although not much details are revealed yet, it’s a project he’s currently writing and it will be going into production early next year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Amit Tandon | Instagram
Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon is all set to make his acting debut in a dramedy.

After the success of his latest show, Goodnight India, he is gearing up to be in front of camera soon. Being a stage performer, Amit is not unknown to public attention, but this will be the first time he will face the camera to show off his acting skills.

Although not much details are revealed yet, it’s a project he’s currently writing and it will be going into production early next year.

Sources say, “There is news of Amit Tandon being a part of a dramedy. He himself was writing it, and since he come with a background of comedy and storytelling, so the team thought it would be good to have him in front of the camera as well. Everything is in its initial stage and still in talks but it will go into production early sometime next year.”

The Delhi-based comedian is also writing a web series based on real estate scams in Delhi, which is yet to be titled. The show will be of the comedy-drama genre.

