Columnist Shobhaa De To Participate In Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3: Report

Novelist and columnist Shobhaa De is one of the latest confirmed contestants of Anil Kapoor's much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show is all set to stream on an OTT platform from Friday (June 21), however, the makers have not revealed the names of all the contestants yet.

It has now been reported that Shobhaa De will also be seen as a contestant in the show. She will enter the Bigg Boss house today ahead of the grand premiere. The shoot of the show has already begun in Mumbai.

Some of the other confirmed contestants of the show are Chandrika Dixit aka the viral 'vada pav' girl of Delhi, actors Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul, YouTuber Maxtern, rapper Naezy, journalist Deepak Chaurasia and social media influencers Sana Sultana, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey.

All you need to know about Shobhaa De

Shobhaa De is known for her outspoken views and candid writing style. She is recognised as a powerful voice and her straightforward, bold and sometimes provocative style has garnered both praise and criticism.

Before her career as a journalist and writer, De worked as a model. She has written numerous novels, many of which have become bestsellers. Her works often explore themes related to urban middle-class life, relationships, and social issues. Some of her well-known novels are Socialite Evenings, Starry Nights and Sisters.

Her columns also cover a wide range of topics, including politics, culture, and contemporary social issues.

Talking about her personal life, De has married twice. She often calls herself 'mother of six children', which includes two stepchildren.