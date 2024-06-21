 Columnist Shobhaa De To Participate In Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentColumnist Shobhaa De To Participate In Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3: Report

Columnist Shobhaa De To Participate In Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3: Report

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is all set to stream on an OTT platform June 21, however, the makers have not revealed the names of all the contestants yet

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
article-image

Novelist and columnist Shobhaa De is one of the latest confirmed contestants of Anil Kapoor's much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show is all set to stream on an OTT platform from Friday (June 21), however, the makers have not revealed the names of all the contestants yet.

It has now been reported that Shobhaa De will also be seen as a contestant in the show. She will enter the Bigg Boss house today ahead of the grand premiere. The shoot of the show has already begun in Mumbai.

Some of the other confirmed contestants of the show are Chandrika Dixit aka the viral 'vada pav' girl of Delhi, actors Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul, YouTuber Maxtern, rapper Naezy, journalist Deepak Chaurasia and social media influencers Sana Sultana, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey.

Read Also
Inside Bigg Boss OTT 3's Fantasy-Themed House: From Dragons To Time Warped Theatre Bedroom
article-image

All you need to know about Shobhaa De

Shobhaa De is known for her outspoken views and candid writing style. She is recognised as a powerful voice and her straightforward, bold and sometimes provocative style has garnered both praise and criticism.

Before her career as a journalist and writer, De worked as a model. She has written numerous novels, many of which have become bestsellers. Her works often explore themes related to urban middle-class life, relationships, and social issues. Some of her well-known novels are Socialite Evenings, Starry Nights and Sisters.

Her columns also cover a wide range of topics, including politics, culture, and contemporary social issues.

Talking about her personal life, De has married twice. She often calls herself 'mother of six children', which includes two stepchildren.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Columnist Shobhaa De To Participate In Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3: Report

Columnist Shobhaa De To Participate In Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3: Report

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Giving Lover Song To Karan Johar In RARKPK For Free: 'Main Kitna Ameer Ho...

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Giving Lover Song To Karan Johar In RARKPK For Free: 'Main Kitna Ameer Ho...

Why Did Priyanka Chopra Part Ways With Her New York Restaurant SONA Which Will Shut Down On June 30?

Why Did Priyanka Chopra Part Ways With Her New York Restaurant SONA Which Will Shut Down On June 30?

Shatrughan Sinha Holds Son-In-Law Zaheer Iqbal Close, Sonakshi Sinha Is All Smiles In UNSEEN Photos...

Shatrughan Sinha Holds Son-In-Law Zaheer Iqbal Close, Sonakshi Sinha Is All Smiles In UNSEEN Photos...

'Top Actor Asked Me To Meet Him Alone, Without Driver': Isha Koppikar Reveals Shocking Casting Couch...

'Top Actor Asked Me To Meet Him Alone, Without Driver': Isha Koppikar Reveals Shocking Casting Couch...