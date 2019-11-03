Cody Simpson spends quality time with girlfriend Miley Cyrus and her family

Washington D.C.: Singer Cody Simpson is trying to blend well with the family members of pop-icon Miley Cyrus after he was spotted spending time with her mother Tish and younger sister Noah.

The four seemed to have a fun time together, documenting their mischievous moves in videos on their Instagram stories. In one sweet black-and-white video shared by Simpson, the 26-year-old singer can be seen trying to pick something off his face before they both began to laugh.

"He's my baby," the 'Don't Call Me Angel' singer can be heard saying of Simpson while she cuddled into his shoulder.