'Clean air is a right to life,' says Dia Mirza

Mumbai: A sparkling silver lining of the global coronavirus pandemic has been a significant improvement in air quality across multiple countries. However, that doesn't present a long term solution to the 'Airpocalypse' India is on the verge of, according to experts. As the country resumes economic activity slowly but steadily in the aftermath of COVID-19, the possible overshooting of greenhouse gas and emissions are a very real threat.

UNEP Goodwill Ambassador and UN SDG advocate Dia Mirza sites these very pertinent concerns as she engages in a clean air campaign for India, furthering the global dialogue of bluer skies and a healthier environment at home. "We need to make every effort to build back sustainably because clean air is the right to life," said the passionate climate change-maker who has become a torchbearer for all causes related to the environment.

"The global lockdown has lead to cleaner air than we have had in over a decade. Some of the most polluted cities in India have experienced AQI levels below 50 through the lockdown. Nature can and will recover leading to better health for all people. But the lockdown is not the solution. We need to engage in fruitful partnerships and implement strategies and policies for the global goal of clean air," Dia added.

The actor-producer is currently working with the United Nations Environment Programme in their efforts to declare September 7 as the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies in order to find sustainable solutions to the air pollution.