 Citadel: Richard Madden would love to work in Bollywood - Here's what the actor said
The American actor, known for his roles in the popular series 'Game of Thrones' and Marvel's upcoming movie 'The Eternals', displayed keenness to work in Bollywood movies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden launched the official trailer of their upcoming web series 'Citadel', amidst ecstatic media personnel in Mumbai. See more pics ahead | Varinder Chawla

Richard Madden expressed his interest to work in Indian films during Citadel promotions with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The American actor, known for his roles in the popular series 'Game of Thrones' and Marvel's upcoming movie 'The Eternals', displayed keenness to work in Bollywood movies during his visit to Mumbai to promote his latest web series Citadel.

Here's what he said 

The actor, who was accompanied by his co-star PeeCee, spoke candidly about his desire to work in India, saying, "In comparison to other countries in the world, India makes more movies and also has an incredible amount of skilled people. It would be an honour to work here and If I get a chase, I would like to do a comedy as I haven’t done it yet.”

He is in India for a short time, also shared his plan to visit the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai but was deterred due to the possibility of encountering a leopard in the area. 

About Citadel

Speaking about Citadel, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28, the actor shared that he is excited about the project, which is created by the Russo Brothers.

Citadel is also being adapted for an Indian version, which will star Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. With Madden expressing his interest in working in Indian cinema, it would be interesting to see if the talented actor gets an opportunity to showcase his skills on the big screen in India.

