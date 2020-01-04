Cindy Crawford hits the beach in green bikini, kaftan

Miami Supermodel Cindy Crawford, 53, flaunted her well toned figure in a green bikini and multi-coloured kaftan as she hit the Miami beach.

Crawford showed off her long legs and a hint of her cleavage as she strolled down the beach in the khaki halterneck two-piece. Her brown panama hat, a palm tree print clutch and oversized shades completed her look.

She was joined by her husband Rande Gerber who went shirtless to relax on the beach, reports dailymail.co.uk. The two were also spotted walking together. Rande walked alongside Crawford in navy board shorts and a baseball cap.