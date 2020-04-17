'Cinderella' actor who claimed ex-wife's vagina smelled like 'salted-fish' jailed for 2 years

Indonesian actor Galih Ginanjar has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison for claiming, his ex-wife Fairuz A Rafiq’s vagina smelled like 'salted-fish'. The 'Cinderella' actor had made the comment on popular Television personality Rey Utami's YouTube show. Rey Utami and her husband Pablo Benua, who were also a part of the interview, have also been sentenced to one year and four months in prison.

In 2019, Galih Ginanjar appeared on Rey Utami's YouTube show, where he spoke about his sex life with ex-wife Rafiq. Galih had said that the sexual intercourse between the two "usually lasted 15 minutes" and claimed that his ex-wife's genitalia smelled like 'salted-fish'. The show's host Rey had laughed over Galih's comment and the video soon went viral on the internet.

Although the video was taken down by YouTube, actress Fairuz A Rafiq had filed a police report for immoral content, humiliation and defamation. Galih, Rey and Pablo have been booked under the charges and sentenced to prison.

Fairuz A Rafiq's official statement read, "Those immoral words have badly hurt my heart as well as all Indonesian women, and they have brought great shame to my husband and my family. What made it hurt even more was that the [YouTube] account owners, Rey Utami and Benua, were laughing while spreading the immoral content, by encouraging everyone to subscribe and publish it as many times as possible to increase their subscriber count.”

After the verdict, Fiaruz took to her Instagram and wrote, "Lies can cover up the truth, but not eliminate it… it’s only a matter of time until the truth prevails… Allahu ‘akbar. Thank you, ya Allah"