Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome baby boy

Los Angeles: Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, have welcomed their second child together.
The couple became parents to son named Win Harrison Wilson on Thursday.
The 34-year-old Grammy winner posted a video from the hospital of her holding the baby shortly after his birth, singing "Happy Birthday".
"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!" Ciara captioned the video.
The singer and Wilson, 31, got married in 2016 and share three-year-old daughter Sienna as well.
Ciara also has six-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her former fiance, rapper Future.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)