Christopher Nolan’s 'Tenet' gets an Amul Topical tribute, features Dimple Kapadia and John David Washington

It is known that Christopher Nolan, ace Hollywood director, is currently in Mumbai shooting for his next film, Tenet. The filmmaker is directing a mega-starrer featuring Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia and John David Washington among others. The schedule of Mumbai began in Colaba earlier this week as they continue to shoot crucial scenes in South Bombay.
As a tribute for the ace filmmaker and the stars, diary brand Amul decided to make a topical on it. Since many photos have been floating on social media, Amul Topical featured Christopher Nolan explaining a scene to Dimple and John. “For the Dimple pleasures,” ready the caption along with “Ten on Tenet” tagline.
Earlier this week, after shooting at Gateway of India and Colaba Causeway, the stars began to film at Kemps Corner. Their three-day schedule involves shooting at a high rise in South Mumbai. As per reports, they have booked an apartment along with the terrace and an adjacent building. Lead actors, Robert Pattinson, and John David Washington were shooting some stunt scenes whereas Dimple Kapadia was also in attendance. Some eyewitnesses saw a man jumping from a 20-storey building and shooting some action scene. While it was unclear whether it was Robert Pattinson or the stuntman, but it looked like they were blocking an important scene.
Coming back to Tenet, the film stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The film will be shot across seven countries. And it will be filmed as per Nolan’s preference using IMAX and 70mm film. It will be an action-packed film shot across seven countries. After three day shoot in Grant Road in Mumbai and 10-day schedule, they will move to Estonia.
