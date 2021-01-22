Christina Ricci presents proof of domestic violence in court

Los Angeles: Actress Christina Ricci has received a restraining order from the court against estranged husband James Heerdegen. The actress, who had a court hearing earlier on Thursday, submitted proof of physical injury on her body and revealed that James had physically harmed her on multiple occasions, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 40-year-old actress demanded a restraining order expressing concern over her and her six-year-old son Freddie's safety. The court has ordered James to stay 100 yards away from his wife and their son Freddie and maintain no contact with them.

Christina said that it all started in December 2019 when James hit her, mocked at her with pig noises. She also told the court she was injured with cuts and bruises after he threw her into a fire pit, after physically dragging her by the wrists. The two got married in 2013, and Christina filed for divorce in summer of 2020.