Chrisann Pereira Yet To Receive Her Passport & Process Might Take 1-2 Months, Informs Her Brother Kevin

Actress Chrisann Pereira, who has been acquitted in a drugs case, was supposed to return to Mumbai this week. However, she hasn't got her passport yet and the process might take a couple of months more, her brother Kevin Pereira informed. A few days back, it was reported that Chrisann was likely to get her passport as she was cleared of all the drug charges by the Sharjah court on June 13.

For those unversed, Chrisann was lodged in Sharjah prison for nearly four weeks after being allegedly framed in a narcotics case. She was granted bail on April 28, however, she couldn’t leave the country as she did not get her passport back.

On June 23, Kevin Pereira sent a message to the media and revealed that they have been informed that Chrisann's passport has been sent to a committee to decide if she can return.

"We have been informed by the Jail that the passport has been sent to a committee to decide if she can return back. This process can take 1-2 months more. The case has been shut in court yet we have to wait for this long," Kevin's statement read.

He added, "My sister is losing her mental health day-by-day and anyone would. It’s really unfair after being proved innocent what she and we are going through. We have asked the Indian embassy to intervene and help us."

In May 2023, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the man who allegedly supplied drugs to bakery owner, Anthony Paul, who allegedly framed Chrisann in a drugs case. The accused has been identified as Shantilal Rajput.

On April 25, the Mumbai Police arrested two others for allegedly framing Chrisann in a narcotics case by giving her a memento (trophy) that had drugs hidden in it and asking her to deliver it to someone in Sharjah.

The accused have been identified as Anthony Paul, 32, and Rajesh Damodar Bobate alias Ravi, 42.

Chrisann was lodged in a Sharjah jail since April 1.

