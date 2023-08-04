Chrisann Pereira: ‘Each Day In Sharjah Jail Felt Like A Month’

Actress Chrisann Pereira | file pic

Mumbai: Chrisann Pereira, who returned to Mumbai on Thursday after her four-month ordeal in the United Arab Emirates, has said each day at Sharjah Central Jail felt like a month.

The actress was framed by two men – Anthony Paul and his friend Rajesh, alias Ravi Bobhate – who planted drugs in a trophy and persuaded her to carry it to the emirate. The 27-year-old was made to believe that she was going to Dubai to audition for a web series. Whenshe landed atSharjah International Airport on April 1, the authorities found marijuana and opium concealed in the memento.Pereira said the criminals who framed her had left a note inside the trophy saying: “The joke’s on you.”

Actress: Remember every single moment I spent in jail

Once in jail, the actress was told that she was looking at 25 years behind bars. “I was really scared. I prayed every single day. Each day in jail felt like a month. I remember every single moment that I spent in jail,” she said.

Pereira said she met people from many nationalities in jail, including Bangladeshis and Nigerians. “I used to talk to the Bangladeshis in Hindi and the Nigerians in English,” she said.

The prison bathroom had hot water, which, Pereira said, she used to make coffee. The prison was centrally air-conditioned and the actress had access to a psychiatrist. “They looked after my medication and allowed me to take my medicines,” she said.

Meanwhile, in India, Chrisann’s worried family contacted Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Joint Commissioner of Police, Lakhmi Gautam, who handed the case to Inspector Deepak Sawant, head of Unit 10.

The Crime Branch checked the CCTV footage at the airport and established that Paul had given the memento to Pereira. The police soon arrested Paul and his accomplices, Bobhate and Shantilal Rajput.

The Crime Branch then shared details of its investigation with the Sharjah government, after which Pereira was released from jail.

After her release, the actress stayed with her acquaintances in Sharjah while the legal formalities were completed.

Pereira’s mother Pramila said on Thursday: My daughter is back home but the fight has just begun. Those who trapped my daughter are extortionists. These people trapped others as well. They should be punished for their actions.”

Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan said the charge sheet has been filed against the three accused, who are currently in jail.

