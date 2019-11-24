Choreographer Saroj Khan is 'jobless', and Katrina Kaif is to blame

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has made the best of best actors and actresses dance to her tunes. Also known as ‘Masterji’, Khan has choreographed over 2000 songs in her forty-year career in the Indian film industry.

However, recently she made headlines after claiming that she was jobless, and that Salman Khan had offered her work when she shared her ordeal with him.

She said that she met the superstar and the duo came up with an idea for a possible collaboration. She confessed that she doesn’t get work anymore from films and that she is currently teaching classical dance to young actresses. But knowing Salman, he was more than happy to join hands with Saroj Khan and assured that they will work soon. The choreographer was all praises for the actor adding that he is a man of his word.

Now, a report in Orissa Post reveals that it was Katrina Kaif, who was the reason behind Saroj Khan losing a great gig. Kat, who had a dance number in the film Thugs of Hindostan, which was supposedly meant to be choreographed by Saroj, later went to Prabhu Deva.

Thugs of Hindostan featured Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina in the lead roles.

'Yes, I was approached to choreograph 'Suraiya', but then Katrina said that if it is Masterji then I have to prepare a lot for it. And the makers didn't have that much time, so Prabhu Deva came on board,' said Saroj.

There was also a buzz that the choreographer had decided to retire due to her ill health. But speaking to the media, she said, 'I want to work and this news is completely false.' She further added that 'I want to do a better job and go to the film sets.'

Saroj Khan moved on and was reunited with Madhuri Dixit for Kalank and choreographed the song ‘Tabaah Ho Gaye’ from the film that saw the 90s diva dance her heart out.