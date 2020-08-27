Choreographer Punit Pathak shares engagement ceremony photos

Choreographer Punit Pathak recently got engaged, and he has now shared a glimpse of the ceremony with his fans.

On Instagram, Punit uploaded a string of pictures where he poses with his fiancee, Nidhi Moony Singh.

"To the beginning of ALWAYS! I sixth sense you @nidhimoonysingh," Punit captioned the post, in which the two are seen flaunting their engagement rings.

Punit chose to wear a floral kurta with beige pyjamas. Nidhi was spotted in a yellow and red coloured saree.