'Chalta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)

Uorfi Javed | Instagram

Actress Uorfi Javed is once again back with her new look, showcasing her unique style in the latest ensemble. She opted for the blue blazer along with some white fidget spinner props in her hand. The Bigg Boss OTT fame video went viral in the new suit-up look from the streets of Mumbai. She matched the outfit with high heels.

The actress is seen holding the spinner in both of her hands and even has it at the back attached to her head that spins. The video shared by the paparazzi page wrote, “Uorfi Javed is back with her unique style game, she always steals the spotlight with her fashion innovations."

Uorfi's Gets Trolled

The video that surfaced on the internet shows Uorfi getting clicked by paps. Several users reacted to Uorfi’s bold look and dropped hilarious comments. One of the users questioned her fashion sense and wrote, "Aaya re khel khilone wla aaya re."

While another user commented, “Chalta phirta science model."

The third user wrote, "Fancy dress competition winner goes to urfiiiii."

"Dress (wrong) circus costumes (right)", the comment reads.

Uorfi has made a name for herself in the fashion world. She began as a DIY expert and is now one of the well-known names in the fashion world. However, she at times fails to impress fans with her experimental fashion outfits for which she often grabs headlines.

Uorfi rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, where in she showcased her skills wearing various ensembles made out of watches, paper bags, yellow flowers, chains, and pins.

On the work front, Uorfi has been part of several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was also in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla as the Mischief Maker.

She also made her film debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.