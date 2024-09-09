Vikram Recalls Weird Encounter With Fans During Pithamagan Shooting: 'Saw 2 Boys Sleeping Under My Washroom's Sink &...' (VIDEO)

Photo Via Beer Biceps/YouTube

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Pa. Ranjith's action film Thangalaan alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy and Hari Krishnan. Recently, the actor shared a strange fan encounter, where he found two young boys sleeping under the washroom sink.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, The Ranveer Show, the actor said, "When I was doing Pithamagan shooting in Theni, Tamil Nadu. Around 6, I woke up. I just went to the washroom. I opened the door and I saw two boys. One guy was like 15 years old, and the other was around 12. They're sleeping under the sink. I'm like, 'Shit, close the door.' And I am thinking, How did they get in there? Because there's just a small exhaust hole. There was no window, nothing."

Check out the video:

He added that later, when he opened the door again, he found a message written by them in bad Tamil that read, 'Sorry, we don't mean to harm you in any way. We are fans. You know, we just wanted to spend some time with you.'

"I said, 'What? You don't want to spend time with me?' I called my assistant and I said, 'I don't understand what's happening.' When the assistant came, I asked him not to call the cops, but the hotel guys called the cops," he stated.

Read Also Kennedy: Actor Chiyaan Vikram clarifies stance on being approached by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Vikram revealed that the police suspected the young boys might be professional thieves, as there seemed to be no way for them to have entered the washroom. "We found a lot of money in their pockets. That's very eerie but I think they just love me so much that they wanted to just be in that space," he concluded.

On the work front, Vikram will be seen next in Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One—Yuddha Kaandam and Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.