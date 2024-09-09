 Vikram Recalls Weird Encounter With Fans During Pithamagan Shooting: 'Saw 2 Boys Sleeping Under My Washroom's Sink &...' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVikram Recalls Weird Encounter With Fans During Pithamagan Shooting: 'Saw 2 Boys Sleeping Under My Washroom's Sink &...' (VIDEO)

Vikram Recalls Weird Encounter With Fans During Pithamagan Shooting: 'Saw 2 Boys Sleeping Under My Washroom's Sink &...' (VIDEO)

Chiyaan Vikram shared a strange fan encounter, where he found two young boys sleeping under the washroom sink.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Beer Biceps/YouTube

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Pa. Ranjith's action film Thangalaan alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy and Hari Krishnan. Recently, the actor shared a strange fan encounter, where he found two young boys sleeping under the washroom sink.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, The Ranveer Show, the actor said, "When I was doing Pithamagan shooting in Theni, Tamil Nadu. Around 6, I woke up. I just went to the washroom. I opened the door and I saw two boys. One guy was like 15 years old, and the other was around 12. They're sleeping under the sink. I'm like, 'Shit, close the door.' And I am thinking, How did they get in there? Because there's just a small exhaust hole. There was no window, nothing."

Check out the video:

Read Also
Aparichithudu Re-Release: Chiyaan Vikram’s Crazy Fan Dresses Up & Impersonates His Character In...
article-image

He added that later, when he opened the door again, he found a message written by them in bad Tamil that read, 'Sorry, we don't mean to harm you in any way. We are fans. You know, we just wanted to spend some time with you.'

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Document Verification Dates Announced For 5388 Accountant Vacancies
Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Document Verification Dates Announced For 5388 Accountant Vacancies
VIDEO: Ayan Mukerji Gets IRKED As Paps Chase, Zoom Inside His Car To Capture Raha Kapoor
VIDEO: Ayan Mukerji Gets IRKED As Paps Chase, Zoom Inside His Car To Capture Raha Kapoor
IIT Guwahati Student Found Dead In Hostel Room; Investigation Underway
IIT Guwahati Student Found Dead In Hostel Room; Investigation Underway
What is Abrosexuality? Learn About The New Buzzword Redefining Sexual Identity
What is Abrosexuality? Learn About The New Buzzword Redefining Sexual Identity

"I said, 'What? You don't want to spend time with me?' I called my assistant and I said, 'I don't understand what's happening.' When the assistant came, I asked him not to call the cops, but the hotel guys called the cops," he stated.

Read Also
Kennedy: Actor Chiyaan Vikram clarifies stance on being approached by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap
article-image

Vikram revealed that the police suspected the young boys might be professional thieves, as there seemed to be no way for them to have entered the washroom. "We found a lot of money in their pockets. That's very eerie but I think they just love me so much that they wanted to just be in that space," he concluded.

On the work front, Vikram will be seen next in Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One—Yuddha Kaandam and Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unprisoned Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Unprisoned Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Vikram Recalls Weird Encounter With Fans During Pithamagan Shooting: 'Saw 2 Boys Sleeping Under My...

Vikram Recalls Weird Encounter With Fans During Pithamagan Shooting: 'Saw 2 Boys Sleeping Under My...

Tamil Actor Vikram Recalls Losing 34 Kg Weight For Film, Says He Was At Risk Of 'Organ Failure'

Tamil Actor Vikram Recalls Losing 34 Kg Weight For Film, Says He Was At Risk Of 'Organ Failure'

Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Actor-Director On OTT

Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Actor-Director On OTT

FPJ Eco-Ganesha: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Brought Home...

FPJ Eco-Ganesha: Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Brought Home...