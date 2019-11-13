Children's Day: Here's what TV actors would do if they get a chance to be kids again

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year in India on the occasion of late India PM Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday. Talking about the same, many television actors came out and spoke what they would do if they get a chance to become a child again.
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Rohitashv Gour said "If I get a chance to go back to my childhood, then I would like to see the beauty of Nabha House (Shimla) again because recently when I visited, the environment and surroundings have totally changed."
Vrushika Mehta who stars in Yeh Teri Galliyan wished to play her childhood games saying "I would like to relive the moment where we used to and play outdoor games like Kho-Kho, Lock, and key."
Meanwhile other actors like Ssharad Malhotra and Vaishali Thakkar expressed their desire to sleep peacefully at home without everyday hassle of life. Ssharad said "if I go back to my childhood is sleep between my parents, hugging my mother very tight and listening to her endless bedtime stories and also waking up to a hassle-free/stress-free life"
Child artists Dev Joshi and Vansh Sayani who star in Baalveer Returns, and Atharv Sharma from Tera Kya Hoga Alia also expressed their excitment for Children's Day and said their parents make it too special for them by presenting gifts and their favourite food items.
Other actors like Akshita Mudgal, Vijayendra Kumeria, Puneett Chouksey, and Ankit Siwach also expressed their emotions and revealed their plans if they get their childhood again.
