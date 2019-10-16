'Chidiya Ghar' actress Trishikha Tripathi welcomes a baby boy

'Chidiya Ghar' actress Trishikha Tripathi just became a mommy and is all smiles in the latest pictures. The television actress has been blessed with a baby boy.
The actress took to her social media to share her joy. She posted a picture of the baby boy’s feet and wrote, “Starting a New Chapter in Our LOVE STORY👼💏💝 Blessed with a Baby Boy".
She posted another picture on the photo sharing app with her husband. The couple looks all happy about the baby’s arrival. Her husband, Ashish is seen kissing Trishikha’s forehead.
She recently shared a picture with her team from 'Chidiya Ghar'. Trishikha thanked the team and let them know how close they’re to her heart.
"U all r so close to my Hearts n u all know very well,,Thank u so much for everything 🙏😇 💝👼💝My "CHIDIYAGHAR"Gang’’, read the caption.
Trishikha was seen beaming with pregnancy glow a few weeks ago. She flaunted her bump in the post. She posted a picture with her husband in which Trishika is seen wearing a sash that says, ‘Mom to be’.
She shared cute pictures of her baby bump to share the good news with her fans.
Here are the pictures :
Actress Trishikha was also a part of the television show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.
