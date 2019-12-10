'Chhapaak' Trailer: Deepika Padukone starrer will give you goosebumps

The incident led her face and other body parts disfigured. Although she received treatment on time, in a span of 10 years, she went through many surgeries, which almost affected her mental health. But with her courage and determination, Laxmi took up life’s challenge and manage to stand back on her feet.

After a lot of hard work and struggle, finally in 2013, she managed to get the culprits behind the bars and along with other acid attack survivors, started a hunger strike demanding immediate justice and rehabilitation for acid attack survivors.

Besides Deepika, actor Vikrant Massey will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the extraordinary story. The movie has been slated to release earlier next year on January 10, 2019.