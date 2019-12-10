'Chhapaak' Trailer: Deepika Padukone starrer will give you goosebumps

Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' makers launched the first trailer of this heart-breaking story of triumph over life and we bet the trailer itself will leave you crying.
Deepika as Malti is seen playing the character of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor whose story shook the nation. Well executed, Meghna Gulzaar's movie trailer looks promising and th drama seems to justify the story.
Laxmi's story is not only inspiring but it will take you through an emotional roller-coaster. She is India’s best-known acid attack survivor and was only 15-years-old when a man threw acid to attack on her face in 2005. Laxmi was on her way from her music class when a man who was twice of her age threw acid on her for rejecting his advances.
The incident led her face and other body parts disfigured. Although she received treatment on time, in a span of 10 years, she went through many surgeries, which almost affected her mental health. But with her courage and determination, Laxmi took up life’s challenge and manage to stand back on her feet.
After a lot of hard work and struggle, finally in 2013, she managed to get the culprits behind the bars and along with other acid attack survivors, started a hunger strike demanding immediate justice and rehabilitation for acid attack survivors.
Besides Deepika, actor Vikrant Massey will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the extraordinary story. The movie has been slated to release earlier next year on January 10, 2019.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)