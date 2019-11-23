Chetan Bhagat has a unique take on Maha twist

Author and columnist Chetan Bhagat has the most hilarious take on the current Maharashtra's political scenario with Ajit Pawar ditching the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena coalition and joining hands with BJP.
Chetan retweeted one of Sharad's post where he is denying any support to Ajit or BJP by the Nationalist Congress Part (NCP) and placed on record that they do not endorse any such actions.
Bhagat mocked him completely connecting the scenario with a family situation saying "Bacchon ne bhaag kar shaadi kar li. Par ab hum bade kya karein? Aashirwaad de sakte hain bas. Shaam ko ek function bhi rakh liya hai, zaroor aana. aajkal ke bacche, i tell you."
(Kids ran away and married each other. But what can we elders do? We can only bless them. I've kept a function in the evening as well, do come. Today's generation, I tell you.)
Early in the morning today, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, while Ajit Pawar sworn in as the Deputy CM.
The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on government formation seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.
Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government.
The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in last month's assembly elections, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.
Shiv Sena parted its ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state.
