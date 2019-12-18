Chessboard or racing flag - what exactly is Shraddha Kapoor wearing?

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in Bollywood. The brown-eyed-beauty rarely fails to impress the fashion police, when it comes to her sartorial choices.
But her recent outing raised questions like ‘is that a chessboard or a racing flag?” Clad in a black and white checkered mini dress, Shraddha indeed looked gorgeous. After all she can pull off any couture with ease. She accessorised her look with strappy heels and straightened her hair for that sleek look. For her makeup, the Ek Villain star went all glam, with dewy base and red lip.
Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D took to the streets with the entire team at an event that lived up to the core narrative of the flick. Besides Shraddha, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi were also spotted for the same. The team boarded a double decker bus as a part of their promotional activity.
Shraddha was also spotted eating Vada Pav, Mumbai's typical street food that was also a part of the event.
Shraddha Kapoor has marked the year 2019 with her back to back successful films 'Saaho' and 'Chhichhore'. Apart from Street Dancer 3D, she will be seen in Baaghi 3, the franchise film she started with Tiger Shroff in 2016, which will be directed by Ahmed Khan.
