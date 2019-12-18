Chessboard or racing flag - what exactly is Shraddha Kapoor wearing?

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most beautiful actresses we have in Bollywood. The brown-eyed-beauty rarely fails to impress the fashion police, when it comes to her sartorial choices.

But her recent outing raised questions like ‘is that a chessboard or a racing flag?” Clad in a black and white checkered mini dress, Shraddha indeed looked gorgeous. After all she can pull off any couture with ease. She accessorised her look with strappy heels and straightened her hair for that sleek look. For her makeup, the Ek Villain star went all glam, with dewy base and red lip.