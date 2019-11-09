Check out Sonam Kapoor's heartfelt message for brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always shown the love she has for all her siblings especially sister Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Today, on Harsh’s 29th birthday, she got emotional and wrote a heartfelt message for him.
Sonam described her love for Harsh and posted a picture on Instagram with the caption “Words can’t explain how special you are to me. We have grown up together and I have seen you transform into the amazing man you are today. Wish I was there to celebrate with you. Happy Birthday Harsh, Love you.”
Anil Kapoor also wished his son describing their relationship, writing “Happy Birthday, @harshvarrdhankapoor! Our relationship has always been so much more than that of a father & son. You’re the one I confide in, make fun of, take advice from & steal shoes from! You’re my son, bestfriend & now rival, which I absolutely love, just as much as I love you!”
The Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, the twenty-nine year old actor will next be seen in ace shooter Abhinav Bindra’s biopic.
