Check out Sara Tendulkar’s classy reply to troll who said she’s 'wasting her father's money'

Ace Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar, like any other celebrity kid is subjected to massive online hate and trolling.
The 23-year-old, who boasts of 1.2 million followers on Instagram, recently called out a user for crawling into her DMs and mocking for wasting her father's money.
It all began when Sara posted a picture enjoying some coffee from Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters with a caption, "@Bluetokaicoffee saves lives".
In response to the troll, Sara replied, "Ummm…Any money spent on caffeine is money well spent, not wasted LOL (whoever’s it may be)."
Interestingly, it is the same user who also mocked Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar as the "least priced guy" after he was picked by the Mumbai Indians franchise for Rs 20 lakh.
Back in 2018, was arrested from West Bengal for allegedly harassing Sara. The accused allegedly told Tendulkar’s personal assistant that he wanted to marry his daughter.
"He also said he even chased the girl. He also threatened to kidnap her if her family dared to marry her with someone else,” said Preeti Jagtap, Public Prosecutor.
Last year, Sara made headlines after a Google search showed her name as Kolkata Knight Riders player Shubman Gill's wife.
This was after reports of their rumoured relationship that made rounds in the media.
Sara had shared the screengrab of the 21-year-old fielding with a heart emoji alongside.
This set tongues wagging as many were intrigued by this young couple’s budding relationship.
Not to mention, the duo are constant commentators on each other’s social media posts.
