Check out Sara Tendulkar’s classy reply to troll who said she’s 'wasting her father's money'

Back in 2018, was arrested from West Bengal for allegedly harassing Sara. The accused allegedly told Tendulkar’s personal assistant that he wanted to marry his daughter.

"He also said he even chased the girl. He also threatened to kidnap her if her family dared to marry her with someone else,” said Preeti Jagtap, Public Prosecutor.

Last year, Sara made headlines after a Google search showed her name as Kolkata Knight Riders player Shubman Gill's wife.

This was after reports of their rumoured relationship that made rounds in the media.

Sara had shared the screengrab of the 21-year-old fielding with a heart emoji alongside.

This set tongues wagging as many were intrigued by this young couple’s budding relationship.

Not to mention, the duo are constant commentators on each other’s social media posts.