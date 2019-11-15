Check out Disha Patani's epic cheat meal after finishing shoot for Radhe

Disha Patani is running a busy schedule with three back to back movies in her kitty. Recently the actress wrapped up her first schedule for Salman Khan starrer Radhe's song with Prabhudeva and treated herself with a cheat meal.
Disha was seen treating herself with a delicious cheese pizza and a chocolate donut to satisfy her sweet tooth. The actress was following a certain diet as she was shooting and was off carbohydrates.
Radhe will mark Disha and Salman second on-screen appearance after Bharat. Their chemistry was loved by the fans who are excited for the next.
Besdies, Disha will also be seen in Malang and Ekta Kapoor's next KTina.
