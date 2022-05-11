'Cheap publicity stunt': Jubin Nautiyal slams Believe for spreading misinformation about including him under their talent pool

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has cleared the air and penned an open letter to the CEO of Believe over spreading misinformation in their e-mailers about signing the singer and including him under their talent pool.

In the letter, Jubin mentions, “This news is not only false, misleading but a deliberate misrepresentation on your part to the trade, distributing partners and the general public. This sort of cheap publicity stunt at my behest to gain some mileage by a company of your stature is absolutely not acceptable. I have also been advised to point out that this act on your part amounts to misappropriation of my personality rights as well as tortious interference with my contracts.”

He further adds, “Please be informed I am still an exclusive artist with T-Series and have not signed any contract with Believe and would like you to immediately withdraw these emails and issue a clarification to all the distribution partners to whom this email has been sent and also issue a public statement and apology to this effect.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 07:20 PM IST