Chandu Champion: Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav Join Cast Of Kartik Aaryan-Starrer

Following the glowing public reception of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan jetted off to London to commence shoot on Kabir Khan's next Chandu Champion.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, shoot began on the film, earlier in July with Kartik sharing a happy picture from sets with Khan holding the clapboard and calling the first shot. While much of the film's details have been managed to be kept under wraps by the makers, rumours were rife about which actress would be cast opposite Kartik in the said film.

Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Bhuvan Arora

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, it has been learnt that the cast now features newer additions with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and Bhuvan Arora of Farzi fame coming on board. While initial reports suggested that Shraddha Kapoor would be considered to play the lead, it is now being reported that the makers are keen to introduce a new face. Revealing further details, a source close to the film's unit revealed to the portal saying, "Although Chandu Champion mostly revolves around Kartik, the film has many other important characters pivotal to the narrative, and the makers have brought on board a slew of excellent actors for that. They have roped in Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora (of Farzi fame), and Rajpal Yadav to play key roles alongside Kartik. They have also roped in debutant actress Bhagyashree for this movie. However, her identity is being kept under wraps at this moment."

The film is touted to be a biopic on the life of paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar, Kartik is undergoing severe preparation to get into the skin of the character. He is currently working out on his physique and the team has sought an entourage of special trainers from Los Angeles to help the actor attain the needed look. More details of his new look will be revealed in the weeks to come.

Post the completion of shoot on Chandu Champion, Kartik will begin shoot for Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 and Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Chandu Champion is slated to release in cinemas on June 14, 2024.