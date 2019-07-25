Chandigarh DC orders probe after Rahul Bose charged Rs 442 for two bananas by plush hotel

The Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar ordered a high-level investigation into an 'illegal and exorbitant charge of GST' by Hotel JW Marriott, after the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor Rahul Bose shared a video on Twitter, claiming that he ordered two bananas during his workout session in the hotel gym and was charged Rs. 442.5 for it.

The 51-year-old actor Rahul Bose recently shared a clip on Twitter where he narrated an unexpected experience of paying Rs. 442.5 for two bananas at the plush hotel. “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings,” he had tweeted.