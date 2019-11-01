Entertainment

Champak Jain Funeral: Sonu Sood, Sajid Nadiadwala and other celebs in attendance

Owner of Venus Records and Tapes, film producer Champak Jain passed away at the age of 52.

Mumbai: Owner of Venus Records and Tapes and producer of films like "Main Khiladi Tu Anari" and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Josh", Champak Jain died on Thursday night. He was 52. According to family sources, Jain passed away at 7PM after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

His funeral was held at Santacruz Crematorium on Friday.

Jain had backed movies like "Khiladi", "Hulchul", "Humraaz" among others and was one of the seven brothers of the Venus group- Ratan, Girish, Ganesh, Umed, Ramesh, and Bhanwar Jain.

Many Bollywood personalities paid their homage to Champak Jain. Writer director duo Abbas Mustan, Satish Kaushik, Sonu Sood, Sajid Nadiadwala,Manoj Joshi, Arjan Bajwa, Raju Shrivastav and many more.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
