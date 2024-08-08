'Chak De India!': Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh & Other Bollywood Celebs Rejoice As India Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze At Olympics 2024

Indian Men's Hockey team marked victory at the Paris Olympics 2024 as they clinched the Bronze medal with a fiery 2-1 win over Spain on Thursday (July 8). Many celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Neha Dhupia, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have congratulated the Indian men's hockey team on their win, pouring in their best wishes.

Sharing her best wishes to the Indian Hockey team, Neha on X wrote, "From one field to another. The last quarter was A nervous one to watch! So well done and Congratulations #teamindia."

From one field to another …. The last quarter was A nervous one to watch! So well done and Congratulations #teamindia … @TheHockeyIndia 🙌🙌🙌🙌 @OlympicKhel pic.twitter.com/Dcd2xkfvsa — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) August 8, 2024

Another tweet shared by Riteish Deshmukh reads, "Bronze Chuk De India what a victory @TheHockeyIndia. Congratulations!!!! This is exceptional."

He also lauded the courage of Indian Hockey player PR Sreejesh, and shared his pictures from the match. "Legend @16Sreejesh!!! Thank you for everything…. Congratulations Champion," he wrote.

Bronze 🥉 Chuk De India 🇮🇳 what a victory !!! @TheHockeyIndia Congratulations!!!! This is exceptional … — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 8, 2024

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a reel on Instagram in which we could see the glimpse of the match. He congratulated the the India team, and wrote, "Chuck De India!! Congratulations, Best wishes, Love, Salute, Zindabad, Jaihind."

Jackie Shroff showered his love on Indian Hockey team win and shared a picture of them cheering the victory. He wrote, "Our men’s hockey team won the bronze medal, with a 2-1 victory over Spain. Our first back-to-back hockey medal at the Olympics since the 1972 Munich Games."

Our men’s hockey team won the bronze medal, with a 2-1 victory over Spain.

Our first back-to-back hockey medal at the Olympics since the 1972 Munich Games. 🇮🇳@TheHockeyIndia #ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/MZR6WoqUK8 — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) August 8, 2024

Anil Kapoor also shared a picture of the Indian Men's Hockey team on his Instagram story, and wrote, "Congratulations to our boys in blue on the bronze!! Great game."

Actress Deepika Padukone took to Instagram story and shared the team picture as she celebrated India Hockey team win at Paris Olympics 2024.

India won the bronze medal in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024 after defeating Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal match. India has won back-to-back medals in men's hockey at the Olympics, after its bronze in Tokyo 2020.

In the Paris Olympics 2024, the United States is currently leading with 27 gold medals, followed by China with 25 gold medals. India has so far won 4. The Olympics began on July 24, 2024, and will end on August 11, 2024.