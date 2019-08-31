Central Board of Film Certification gets a new logo and certificate design

Mumbai: Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi will be revealing the new logo and certificate identity of the board at an event here.

The new logo and certificate identity will be unveiled on Saturday in the presence of Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, who is the chief guest at the event.

The censor board has also planned an interactive session between members of the film industry and the CBFC.

"The new design is futuristic in its approach and in sync with the new digital world. It is also interactive in its design sensibility," said Joshi, who has conceptualised the new look.

The design has been done by Rohit Devgun along with technical support from National Securities Depository Limited.