Entertainment

Updated on

Celebrity ‘TGIF’ moments featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and others

By FPJ Web Desk

While Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora wrapped up their workout regimes, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were seen promoting their film Pagalpanti

Celebrity ‘TGIF’ moments featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and others
Celebrity ‘TGIF’ moments featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and others

Bollywood celebs are done with their weekly commitments and are giving out ‘Thank God It’s Friday’ vibes. While Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora wrapped up their workout regimes, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were seen promoting their film Pagalpanti.

Meanwhile Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan were clicked by the shutterbugs at Mumbai airport.

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday were spotted at Mithibai college to promote their film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Scroll down below to see all that happened today in Bollywood land.

Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
Nusrat Bharucha
Nusrat Bharucha
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in