Celebrities wish Rishi Kapoor a 'fantastic year ahead' on his 67th birthday!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor turned a year older on Wednesday and a host of celebrities extended their warm wishes to the actor. From Riteish Deshmukh to Randeep Hooda and Madhuri Dixit to Anil Kapoor, a number of people from the celluloid world made the actor feel special on his 67th birthday.

Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished him in the most adorable way by sharing a collage including pictures from the actor's childhood till adulthood. "From my heart to you Papa, to the most special person! I love you," she shared on Instagram.

Rishi has been seeking treatment for an unknown health condition in New York. Actor Riteish who paid a visit to the veteran in NYC wished him on Twitter.