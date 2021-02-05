Celebrating 16 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's National Award winning film 'Black'

It’s been 16 years since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film, Black, starring Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, said to be ahead of its time, was a masterpiece which won several accolades, including National Awards in different categories.

Black, which saw Rani Mukerji playing the challenging role of a hearing and visually-impaired girl alongside Amitabh Bachchan, wasn’t just a landmark film in the actor’s career, but also in Sanjay’s genre of filmmaking. The willpower of the female character redefining human emotions was beautifully presented on screen. A storyteller par excellence, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for bringing to us larger-than-life cinema in the most beautiful way.

The critically-acclaimed film not just impressed the audiences not just back home in India, but globally as well.