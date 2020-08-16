Caught in politics at home, Sushant Singh Rajput gets special honour from California State Assembly

Washington: He may have become the subject of a political tussle and a talking point for Bihar assembly elections, but late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has received praise in faraway America for the causes he lived for.

The California State Assembly has recognised the actor for his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage and his immense contributions to Indian cinema.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra on June 14. His death has triggered a slugfest between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar, where assembly elections will be held in a few months.