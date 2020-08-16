Caught in politics at home, Sushant Singh Rajput gets special honour from California State Assembly

Washington: He may have become the subject of a political tussle and a talking point for Bihar assembly elections, but late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has received praise in faraway America for the causes he lived for.
The California State Assembly has recognised the actor for his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage and his immense contributions to Indian cinema.
Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra on June 14. His death has triggered a slugfest between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar, where assembly elections will be held in a few months.
The California State Assembly in a certificate of recognition noted Rajput's "immense contributions to Bollywood cinema" and appreciated his "philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India's rich culture and heritage".
The actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who lives in the US received the certificate on Rajput's behalf. The actor had often expressed his desire to work in Hollywood. "It's a great privilege for me to accept this honour from California State Assembly, on behalf of my brother, in remembrance and appreciation of his philanthropic work and contributions to Indian cinema," said Shweta on Saturday.
