'Cannot take farmers for granted': Trevor Noah talks about ongoing protest in India; watch video

Comedian and television host Trevor Noah in his satirical news program on Comedy Central - 'The Daily Show', spoke about the ongoing farmers' protests in India, 'pro-government' crowd burning their effigies of pop star Rihanna and Greta Thunberg and more.

"In a year of global protests, they're (Indians) in the midst of the biggest protest anywhere," says Noah. He further goes on to explain why farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws.

"The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan," Noah Trevor adds.

Check out the video here: