'Cannot take farmers for granted': Trevor Noah talks about ongoing protest in India; watch video

Comedian and television host Trevor Noah in his satirical news program on Comedy Central - 'The Daily Show', spoke about the ongoing farmers' protests in India, 'pro-government' crowd burning their effigies of pop star Rihanna and Greta Thunberg and more.
"In a year of global protests, they're (Indians) in the midst of the biggest protest anywhere," says Noah. He further goes on to explain why farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws.
"The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan," Noah Trevor adds.
"That sounds like a rough situation for the farmers. And, if the last year has told us anything, it is that we cannot take farmers for granted. No where in the world. We need farmers!" he says as he explains the possible repercussions of the farm laws.
In the episode, Trevor Noah also spoke about how farmers blocked different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to oppose the recently enacted- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
In the video, which also shows clips from the Republic Day parade that turned violent, the political commentator says that postponing the law by eighteen months wouldn't satisfy the farmers.
"In 18 months, people will be in the same position that they're in now. And the protest will happen all over again. You're basically just giving people 18 months to get angrier and to soup up their tractors even more," Noah says.