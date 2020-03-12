No Cannes Do: Coronavirus could lead to cancellation of film festival in 2020

Cannes Festival president Pierre Lescure has said that if the situation of Coronavirus outbreak doesn't improve, the annual festival will be cancelled. However, Lescure says he remains 'reasonably optimistic' that the Cannes Film Festival will go ahead as planned.

The annual festival held at French Riviera is slated to start on May 12 and the organisers will unveil their line up by April. Recently, a few shows at the Paris Fashion Week were cancelled amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. And new reports suggest that the fate of the 73rd annual Cannes Film Festival is at the mercy of the COVID-19. The president of the festival, in an interview with a French newspaper, revealed that the festival may get cancelled if the pandemic isn't in control by May.

Speaking to Le Figaro newspaper, Pierre Lescure said, "We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April," Lescure said. "But we are not oblivious. If [the situation does not improve], we’ll cancel."