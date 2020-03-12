No Cannes Do: Coronavirus could lead to cancellation of film festival in 2020

Cannes Festival president Pierre Lescure has said that if the situation of Coronavirus outbreak doesn't improve, the annual festival will be cancelled. However, Lescure says he remains 'reasonably optimistic' that the Cannes Film Festival will go ahead as planned.
The annual festival held at French Riviera is slated to start on May 12 and the organisers will unveil their line up by April. Recently, a few shows at the Paris Fashion Week were cancelled amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. And new reports suggest that the fate of the 73rd annual Cannes Film Festival is at the mercy of the COVID-19. The president of the festival, in an interview with a French newspaper, revealed that the festival may get cancelled if the pandemic isn't in control by May.
Speaking to Le Figaro newspaper, Pierre Lescure said, "We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April," Lescure said. "But we are not oblivious. If [the situation does not improve], we’ll cancel."
The French government, earlier this week introduced new measures amid the pandemic scare and banned the public gatheringsof more than 1,000 people. France is the second most affected country in Europe, after Italy. There are over 1,784 confirmed coronavirus cases in France and the virus has killed 33.
Meanwhile, Italy on Wednesday shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to halt the spread of coronavirus that has killed 827 in the European country in just over two weeks.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)