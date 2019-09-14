Candid, raw, and personal: Disha Patani launches her own YouTube channel

Looks like YouTube channels are the new cool in tinsel town! Actors these days find it a lucrative idea to open their own channels. And why not? Fans are eager to know about almost everything about a star’s life, from the day to day life to one’s fitness and beauty regime. The latest one to join the gang is Disha Patani.
Disha took to Instagram to let her fans know that her channel was finally live. “Can’t wait to share my first YouTube video with all of you. I hope you all enjoy watching it as much as I did filming it. Have tried shooting it as candid, raw and personal. Amateur at it but showcasing my real self to all of you❤. Here’s a sneak peek, my YouTube channel is now LIVE,” she wrote, sharing a brief teaser with us.
After that, we headed to the channel to check out the beauty’s first video. It is a combination of everything from a bit of her gym routine, a bit of her dance class and finally, a little from her day at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week. She has also promised more videos!
Apart from Disha, a number of Bollywood A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez have their own YouTube channels.