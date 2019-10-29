Can you sit during the National Anthem in cinema halls? Here’s what the law says

The National Anthem debate was back after a video went viral in which a group of thugs masquerading as nationalists goaded a youngster for not standing in the theatre when the National Anthem plays.

The very nature of the debate over the anthem would’ve really tickled the man who wrote it – Rabindranath Tagore.

Tagore had vehemently rejected the Nationalism, almost echoing John Lennon’s Imagine when he wrote:

“India has never had a real sense of nationalism. Even though from childhood I had been taught that the idolatry of Nation is almost better than reverence for God and humanity, I believe I have outgrown that teaching, and it is my conviction that my countrymen will gain truly their India by fighting against that education which teaches them that a country is greater than the ideals of humanity.”

In fact, it’s fair to say with a certain degree of certainty that Tagore would’ve been thrashed in this day and age for his views on nationalism which goes much against the grain of what is considered ‘patriotic’.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said a 12-member inter-ministerial committee said in set up by the Centre, would take a final call on the playing of national anthem in the cinemas. The committee finally decide to make it optional.

The Centre’s decision had come after the top court had in October in 2017 observed that the people “cannot be forced to carry patriotism on their sleeves” and it cannot be assumed that if a person does not stand up for the national anthem, he or she is “less patriotic“.

However, while the playing of National Anthem is optional, there’s no word on what to do if the theatre owner plays it.

Meanwhile, a June 2019 report states that the Home Ministry was likely to keep the playing of the National Anthem optional with 22 states including BJP and Congress ruled ones not taking a clear stand on the matter.

Some members of the committee headed by Special Secretary of Home Affairs Brij Raj Sharma stated that perhaps a shorter version could be played. However, none of them had any final say on standing.