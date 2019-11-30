Can you guess what's inside Taapsee Pannu's Rs 99,000 handbag?

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is a busy bee, basking in the success of her previous films and already having a few lined up in the near future. Taapsee has always made headlines for being opinionated and unfiltered when it comes to media interactions.
The Saand Ki Aankh actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport this morning, in a chic and colourful tracksuit. However what grabbed attention was Pannu carrying a Louis Vuitton ‘Neverfull Monogram Canvas’ handbag that costs more than Rs 99,000.
Recently, Taapsee was present at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa. She said that Bollywood has a long way to go before pay parity between male and female actors happens, and that gender-neutral wages would become a reality in her lifetime.
She said the amount that actresses get in Bollywood are "not even half of (what) the leading men (get paid)", and added: "It is way less than one-fourth at times -- to be honest, even less. Half of the salary of the leading hero is the entire budget of a female-driven film of an A-list actress," Taapsee said.
The 'Pink' actress also said that at times, even top female leads were paid one-fourth of the remuneration paid to a male star, and added that only box-office success of women-oriented films would end the sexist lopsidedness.
"I hope it changes in my lifetime. That can happen when more and more people walk into a female-driven film in theatres. Only box-office can change this. Yes, women-driven films have increased drastically over the last four to five years but the big difference will happen when the (box-office) numbers come in. There is no other way," she summed it up.
On work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Thappad with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha. It will hit the screens on March 6, two days before the International Women's Day. Furthermore, she will be seen in a double role in her forthcoming film "Sia Jia", which will be produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
With inputs from Agencies.
