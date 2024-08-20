Call Me Bae Trailer Review: Not Every Middle Class Person Will Relate To Ananya Panday’s Rich Hustle

Ananya Panday is all set for her upcoming comedy-drama series Call Me Bae. The makers have unveiled the trailer of the show on Tuesday (August 20). The trailer offers a glimpse into a vibrant and lighthearted series that seems to blend comedy with a touch of drama.

Ananya looks perfect in the casting of the role of Bella aka Bae, is a fashion-obsessed, wealthy young woman whose life takes a turn when she's cut off from her family's fortune. The story from riches to rages showcases the struggle and journey of the actress with witty dialogues and playful interactions. Overall, the trailer gives the view that the series is interesting and fun to watch.

The story begins with a girl named Bella Chowdhury, who calls her Bae. She was born with a silver spoon and enjoys all the privileges of her lavish life. She has 7 luxurious cars, one chopper, and one fairy tale wedding and enjoys the most happening life but however, but her life takes a turn when all the wealth disappears, leading to living a middle-class life.

Her struggle kickstarts, and the journey will take the audience on a roller coaster ride of where she lands to the city of dreams, Mumbai, and her hustle to get a job in media and earn a better life begins. The trailer gives a glimpse of other characters such as Gurfateh Pirzada who takes her interview for the job, Vir Das who is her boss, and anchor at the media film.

However, not ever middle class would relate to her struggle. As the series also had a real-life event punch, which Siddhant Chaturvedi made in an interview, and in the exact same words said by a watchman in the trailer to her, ‘Apki majboori jaha suru hoti hai, wah tak pauchna humara sapna hai.” To which she feels she has heard this before.

Ananya's charisma is evident, and the series promises a fun, stylish narrative with a relatable undercurrent of finding oneself beyond material possessions. She is bae, ready to slay and seize your day, as this series would be the best to watch over the weekend and pass time.

Call Me Bae is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair and directed by Colin D'Cunha. It is produced under Dharmatic Entertainment. The series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on September 6, 2024.